Advisor Partners LLC Acquires 225 Shares of Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD)

Advisor Partners LLC lifted its position in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Rating) (TSE:RGL) by 8.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,949 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in Royal Gold were worth $417,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Gold in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Gold in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Gold in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Royal Gold during the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in Royal Gold during the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.33% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:RGLD opened at $103.76 on Friday. Royal Gold, Inc. has a 1-year low of $92.01 and a 1-year high of $147.70. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $113.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $118.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.81 billion, a PE ratio of 23.85 and a beta of 0.66.

Royal Gold ( NASDAQ:RGLD Get Rating ) (TSE:RGL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.16. Royal Gold had a net margin of 42.43% and a return on equity of 10.61%. The business had revenue of $162.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.00 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Royal Gold, Inc. will post 3.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.18%.

In related news, VP Randy Shefman sold 638 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.57, for a total value of $75,009.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,111,741.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

RGLD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Royal Gold from $122.00 to $128.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Royal Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Royal Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 13th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Royal Gold from C$140.00 to C$165.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Royal Gold in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Royal Gold currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.62.

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. It focuses on acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production or in development stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, and cobalt.

