Advisor Partners LLC Boosts Stock Position in Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD)

Advisor Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD – Get Rating) by 10.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,345 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in Abiomed were worth $446,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Abiomed in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Abiomed in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new stake in shares of Abiomed in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of Abiomed by 72.9% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 102 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Abiomed by 5,350.0% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 109 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Abiomed alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ABMD opened at $258.88 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.46 and a beta of 1.32. Abiomed, Inc. has a 12-month low of $219.85 and a 12-month high of $379.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $250.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $288.55.

Abiomed ( NASDAQ:ABMD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $269.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $267.67 million. Abiomed had a return on equity of 14.47% and a net margin of 13.23%. Abiomed’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.24 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Abiomed, Inc. will post 4.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Martin P. Sutter sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.01, for a total value of $516,020.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 128,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,125,903.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ABMD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Abiomed in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $330.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded Abiomed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $335.00.

About Abiomed (Get Rating)

Abiomed, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides a continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors; and Impella CP, a device for use by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab, as well as by cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Abiomed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abiomed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.