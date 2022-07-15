Advisor Partners LLC Decreases Position in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Advisor Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) by 21.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,925 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,347 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HAS. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Hasbro by 985.3% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in Hasbro in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in Hasbro in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in Hasbro by 400.0% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Hasbro in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors own 75.35% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Christian P. Cocks acquired 10,102 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $89.59 per share, for a total transaction of $905,038.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 65,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,908,012.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Raymond Burns acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $87.70 per share, for a total transaction of $219,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,438,104.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

HAS has been the subject of several analyst reports. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Hasbro from $121.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. MKM Partners cut their price target on shares of Hasbro from $118.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hasbro in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Hasbro from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Hasbro currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.75.

Hasbro stock opened at $79.39 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The company has a market capitalization of $11.07 billion, a PE ratio of 29.51 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.89. Hasbro, Inc. has a twelve month low of $78.32 and a twelve month high of $105.73.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Hasbro had a return on equity of 21.98% and a net margin of 5.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Hasbro, Inc. will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 29th. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio is presently 104.09%.

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. Its Consumer Products segment engages in the sourcing, marketing, and sale of toy and game products. This segment also promotes its brands through the out-licensing of trademarks, characters, and other brand and intellectual property rights to third parties through the sale of branded consumer products, such as toys and apparels.

