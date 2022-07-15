Advisor Partners LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

Advisor Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Get Rating) by 11.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,537 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 728 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $332,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LW. Schubert & Co bought a new position in Lamb Weston during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Engine Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Lamb Weston in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lamb Weston in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lamb Weston in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Lamb Weston in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. 93.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Eryk J. Spytek sold 3,867 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $290,025.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 37,955 shares in the company, valued at $2,846,625. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LW stock opened at $73.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.87, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.63. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.71 and a 52-week high of $79.57. The company has a market capitalization of $10.68 billion, a PE ratio of 46.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $67.67 and its 200 day moving average is $64.77.

A number of research firms have recently commented on LW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Lamb Weston from $79.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Lamb Weston from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on Lamb Weston in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Lamb Weston from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.67.

About Lamb Weston (Get Rating)

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

