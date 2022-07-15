Advisor Partners LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ)

Advisor Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in Assurant were worth $344,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Assurant during the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new position in shares of Assurant during the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Assurant by 42.5% during the first quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Assurant by 8.3% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Assurant in the fourth quarter valued at $156,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.36% of the company’s stock.

Assurant stock opened at $167.49 on Friday. Assurant, Inc. has a 1-year low of $144.18 and a 1-year high of $194.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $9.06 billion, a PE ratio of 7.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $176.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $172.09.

Assurant ( NYSE:AIZ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.89. Assurant had a return on equity of 11.23% and a net margin of 13.23%. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.47 earnings per share. Assurant’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Assurant, Inc. will post 12.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.89%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Assurant from $210.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Friday, March 25th. StockNews.com upgraded Assurant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 9th. Piper Sandler cut Assurant from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $205.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Assurant from $197.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.48.

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides lifestyle and housing solutions that support, protect, and connect consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments: Global Lifestyle and Global Housing. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device solutions, and extended service products and related services for mobile devices, consumer electronics, and appliances; vehicle protection and related services; and credit protection and other insurance products.

