Advisor Partners LLC Has $387,000 Position in Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS)

Advisor Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS – Get Rating) by 56.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,485 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in Webster Financial were worth $387,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WBS. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Webster Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its position in shares of Webster Financial by 443.8% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in shares of Webster Financial by 2,043.8% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 654 shares during the period. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Webster Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Webster Financial by 1,535.3% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 1,305 shares during the period. 45.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on WBS. TheStreet cut Webster Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Webster Financial from $61.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. StockNews.com cut Webster Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Raymond James reduced their price target on Webster Financial from $73.00 to $57.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Wedbush cut Webster Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.00.

NYSE:WBS opened at $41.78 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $45.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.48 and a beta of 1.31. Webster Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $40.72 and a 12-month high of $65.00.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $498.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $479.64 million. Webster Financial had a return on equity of 11.74% and a net margin of 19.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Webster Financial Co. will post 5.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.83%. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 51.61%.

In other news, insider Javier L. Evans sold 1,005 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.91, for a total transaction of $48,149.55. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 36,904 shares in the company, valued at $1,768,070.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Maureen Mitchell bought 520 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $48.51 per share, for a total transaction of $25,225.20. Following the purchase, the director now owns 7,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $381,870.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking, investment, and financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Retail Banking.

