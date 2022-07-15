Advisor Partners LLC Has $400,000 Holdings in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

Advisor Partners LLC grew its position in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,563,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,465,763,000 after acquiring an additional 54,516 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,855,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $763,049,000 after acquiring an additional 37,878 shares during the last quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. increased its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 1,324,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $544,591,000 after acquiring an additional 86,977 shares during the last quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd increased its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd now owns 1,213,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $499,000,000 after acquiring an additional 29,913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of MarketAxess during the 4th quarter valued at about $450,263,000. 96.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other MarketAxess news, Director Richard Leon Prager purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $271.25 per share, with a total value of $271,250.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $582,916.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Christophe Pierre Danie Roupie sold 1,740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.03, for a total value of $495,952.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,515,789.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.94% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on MKTX shares. Raymond James downgraded MarketAxess from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Compass Point upgraded MarketAxess from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $275.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on MarketAxess from $316.00 to $305.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on MarketAxess from $270.00 to $284.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on MarketAxess from $361.00 to $338.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $328.78.

Shares of MKTX stock opened at $260.30 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $269.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $317.76. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $249.01 and a 12 month high of $498.97. The company has a market capitalization of $9.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.86 and a beta of 0.59.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $186.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.34 million. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 23.46% and a net margin of 35.13%. MarketAxess’s revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.11 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 6.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 4th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 3rd. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.96%.

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. It offers the access to liquidity in the U.S. investment-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, and U.S. Treasuries, as well as municipal bonds, emerging market debts, Eurobonds, and other fixed income securities.

