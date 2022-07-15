Advisor Partners LLC Increases Holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK)

Advisor Partners LLC lifted its position in Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK – Get Rating) by 80.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,335 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,608 shares during the quarter. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical were worth $406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 79.8% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 828 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 68.2% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 3,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,564 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 1,656 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 43,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after acquiring an additional 1,830 shares during the period. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Takeda Pharmaceutical stock opened at $14.14 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $44.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.70. Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited has a 52 week low of $13.05 and a 52 week high of $17.31. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Takeda Pharmaceutical ( NYSE:TAK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter. Takeda Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 8.44%. The company had revenue of $7.19 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited engages in the research, development, manufacturing, marketing, and out-licensing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers pharmaceutical products in the areas of gastroenterology; oncology; neuroscience; and rare diseases, such as rare metabolic and hematology, and heredity angioedema, as well as plasma-derived therapies and vaccines.

