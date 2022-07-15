Advisor Partners LLC Invests $381,000 in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $381,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 988.2% during the fourth quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Vienna Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Timber Creek Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000.

Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock opened at $142.97 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $147.07 and a 200 day moving average of $156.34. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12 month low of $137.50 and a 12 month high of $172.87.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

