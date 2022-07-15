Advisor Partners LLC Lowers Stock Position in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS)

Advisor Partners LLC cut its position in shares of UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,622 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,208 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in UBS Group were worth $462,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UBS. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new position in UBS Group during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in UBS Group during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in UBS Group during the first quarter worth $63,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in UBS Group by 41.3% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,752 shares of the bank’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,097 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in UBS Group during the fourth quarter worth $71,000. 39.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get UBS Group alerts:

UBS Group stock opened at $15.25 on Friday. UBS Group AG has a 12-month low of $14.42 and a 12-month high of $21.49. The stock has a market cap of $53.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.03, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43.

UBS Group ( NYSE:UBS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $9.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.97 billion. UBS Group had a net margin of 18.88% and a return on equity of 12.96%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that UBS Group AG will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on UBS shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of UBS Group from CHF 20 to CHF 21 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of UBS Group from CHF 21 to CHF 22 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of UBS Group from CHF 21 to CHF 20 in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of UBS Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of UBS Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, UBS Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.28.

UBS Group Profile (Get Rating)

UBS Group AG provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advice and solutions, and lending solutions to ultra high net worth and high net worth clients.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for UBS Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UBS Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.