Advisor Partners LLC Purchases 344 Shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Advisor Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,784 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $441,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Good Life Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cardinal Health during the first quarter valued at $269,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 31.4% during the first quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 33,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,873,000 after acquiring an additional 7,890 shares in the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health during the first quarter worth $421,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 2,885.3% during the first quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 9,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,000 after acquiring an additional 9,204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health during the first quarter worth $642,000. 84.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CAH shares. TheStreet downgraded Cardinal Health from a “c+” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com downgraded Cardinal Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Evercore ISI upgraded Cardinal Health from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Cardinal Health from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays downgraded Cardinal Health from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.11.

NYSE CAH opened at $54.05 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.98. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.85 and a twelve month high of $64.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.33. The company has a market capitalization of $14.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.24, a PEG ratio of 7.27 and a beta of 0.82.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by ($0.09). Cardinal Health had a negative net margin of 0.54% and a positive return on equity of 155.24%. The firm had revenue of $44.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.53 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.4957 per share. This is a boost from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.18%.

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

