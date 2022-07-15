Advisor Partners LLC Raises Stock Position in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN)

Advisor Partners LLC grew its holdings in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Rating) by 27.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,170 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,858 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in Organon & Co. were worth $460,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of OGN. Cutler Group LP purchased a new position in shares of Organon & Co. during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Organon & Co. by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 824,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,193,000 after purchasing an additional 165,094 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its stake in shares of Organon & Co. by 2,143.1% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Organon & Co. by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 300,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,150,000 after purchasing an additional 29,814 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Organon & Co. by 115.0% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 14,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 7,719 shares during the period. 70.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Organon & Co. stock opened at $31.85 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.08 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.25. Organon & Co. has a 1 year low of $28.42 and a 1 year high of $39.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $35.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.41.

Organon & Co. ( NYSE:OGN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.34. Organon & Co. had a net margin of 20.42% and a negative return on equity of 103.33%. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.56 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Organon & Co. will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. Organon & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.96%.

A number of research firms recently commented on OGN. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Organon & Co. from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Organon & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.00.

Organon & Co, a health care company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies in the United States and internationally. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.

