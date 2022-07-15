Advisor Partners LLC Raises Stock Position in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN)

Advisor Partners LLC grew its holdings in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Rating) by 27.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,170 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,858 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in Organon & Co. were worth $460,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of OGN. Cutler Group LP purchased a new position in shares of Organon & Co. during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Organon & Co. by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 824,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,193,000 after purchasing an additional 165,094 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its stake in shares of Organon & Co. by 2,143.1% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Organon & Co. by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 300,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,150,000 after purchasing an additional 29,814 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Organon & Co. by 115.0% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 14,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 7,719 shares during the period. 70.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Organon & Co. stock opened at $31.85 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.08 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.25. Organon & Co. has a 1 year low of $28.42 and a 1 year high of $39.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $35.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.41.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. Organon & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.96%.
A number of research firms recently commented on OGN. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Organon & Co. from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Organon & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.00.
About Organon & Co. (Get Rating)
Organon & Co, a health care company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies in the United States and internationally. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Organon & Co. (OGN)
- Why Shopify Stock Split…And is as Shoppable as Ever
- Verint Systems Stock is a Customer Engagement Play
- Taiwan Semiconductor Rides Chip Demand To Record Revenue
- Fastenal Stock By the Numbers
- 3 More Stocks For the Second Half to Consider
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Organon & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Organon & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.