Advisor Partners LLC Reduces Holdings in Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Advisor Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,668 shares of the company’s stock after selling 356 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. increased its stake in Kellogg by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 4,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Advisors Preferred LLC increased its stake in Kellogg by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 6,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Kellogg by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in Kellogg by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 64,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,146,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. 84.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kellogg stock opened at $72.86 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $70.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.23, a PEG ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 0.43. Kellogg has a 52-week low of $59.54 and a 52-week high of $75.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

Kellogg ( NYSE:K Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. Kellogg had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 34.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.11 EPS. Research analysts expect that Kellogg will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were paid a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.67%.

In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 146,153 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.06, for a total value of $10,824,091.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,754,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,277,328,560.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 876,918 shares of company stock valued at $61,666,335. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Kellogg from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $67.00 target price (up previously from $64.00) on shares of Kellogg in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Kellogg from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Kellogg from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Kellogg from $62.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.90.

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

