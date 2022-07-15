Advisor Partners LLC Sells 190 Shares of RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI)

Advisor Partners LLC lessened its holdings in RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,150 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 190 shares during the quarter. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in RLI were worth $348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its holdings in RLI by 158.7% in the 4th quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 269 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in RLI in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in RLI during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in RLI during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in RLI by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 936 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.16% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Jordan W. Graham sold 1,000 shares of RLI stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.88, for a total value of $119,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $745,653.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RLI stock opened at $111.43 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.04 and a beta of 0.41. RLI Corp. has a 52 week low of $96.22 and a 52 week high of $121.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $115.73 and a 200-day moving average of $110.46.

RLI (NYSE:RLI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $264.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.93 million. RLI had a net margin of 21.98% and a return on equity of 16.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. Analysts anticipate that RLI Corp. will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This is an increase from RLI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. RLI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.71%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on RLI. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of RLI in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James began coverage on shares of RLI in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of RLI from $112.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $121.25.

RLI Corp., an insurance holding company, underwrites property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. Its Casualty segment provides commercial and personal coverage products; and general liability products, such as coverage for third-party liability of commercial insureds, including manufacturers, contractors, apartments, and mercantile.

