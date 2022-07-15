Advisor Partners LLC Sells 347 Shares of Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

Advisor Partners LLC reduced its stake in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,402 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 347 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in Robert Half International were worth $388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Robert Half International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of Robert Half International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Robert Half International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Robert Half International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, PYA Waltman Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Robert Half International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. 86.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Robert Half International alerts:

Shares of Robert Half International stock opened at $75.94 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.39 billion, a PE ratio of 12.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.49. Robert Half International Inc. has a 1-year low of $73.10 and a 1-year high of $125.77.

Robert Half International ( NYSE:RHI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. Robert Half International had a net margin of 9.54% and a return on equity of 48.53%. The company’s revenue was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Robert Half International Inc. will post 6.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 24th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. Robert Half International’s payout ratio is 29.20%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on RHI shares. Bank of America cut shares of Robert Half International from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $133.00 to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Robert Half International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. StockNews.com cut shares of Robert Half International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 28th. Finally, CL King raised their target price on shares of Robert Half International from $128.00 to $132.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.40.

In other news, CEO Paul F. Gentzkow sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.87, for a total transaction of $4,643,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 275,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,608,995.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Robert Half International (Get Rating)

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary services for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract professionals and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking and cloud, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Robert Half International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Robert Half International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.