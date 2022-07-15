Advisor Partners LLC Sells 6,048 Shares of Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO)

Advisor Partners LLC lessened its stake in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO – Get Rating) by 25.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,685 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,048 shares during the quarter. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in Flowers Foods were worth $455,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in Flowers Foods in the first quarter valued at about $236,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Flowers Foods by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 9,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 539 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Flowers Foods by 63.0% during the fourth quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 12,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 4,916 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its position in shares of Flowers Foods by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 23,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,000 after buying an additional 3,801 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Flowers Foods by 7.8% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,000 after buying an additional 1,646 shares during the period. 71.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on FLO shares. StockNews.com raised Flowers Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Flowers Foods from $27.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd.

In other news, CEO Ryals Mcmullian sold 66,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.54, for a total transaction of $1,751,640.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,934,000 shares in the company, valued at $51,328,360. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 11.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE FLO opened at $27.16 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $26.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.81. Flowers Foods, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.61 and a 52 week high of $29.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.76 billion, a PE ratio of 26.63 and a beta of 0.25.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 19th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. Flowers Foods had a return on equity of 18.97% and a net margin of 4.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Flowers Foods, Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. This is a positive change from Flowers Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Flowers Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 86.28%.

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets packaged bakery products in the United States. It offers fresh breads, buns, rolls, snack cakes, and tortillas, as well as frozen breads and rolls under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Mrs. Freshley's, and Tastykake brand names.

