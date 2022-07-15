Advisor Partners LLC Sells 639 Shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

Advisor Partners LLC cut its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,109 shares of the company’s stock after selling 639 shares during the quarter. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $363,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 572.8% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 10,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 9,061 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,619,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,391,000 after acquiring an additional 414,544 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC boosted its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 121,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,878,000 after acquiring an additional 3,506 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 76,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,421,000 after acquiring an additional 13,670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 23.6% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035 shares in the last quarter. 97.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Howmet Aerospace stock opened at $33.05 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.81 billion, a PE ratio of 45.90 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 2.22. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a one year low of $27.41 and a one year high of $37.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $33.46 and a 200 day moving average of $34.02.

Howmet Aerospace ( NYSE:HWM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 6.07%. Howmet Aerospace’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Friday, May 6th were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 5th. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.11%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Argus boosted their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Truist Financial began coverage on Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. Benchmark upgraded Howmet Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.57.

In other Howmet Aerospace news, CFO Ken Giacobbe sold 63,304 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.31, for a total value of $2,298,568.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 382,379 shares in the company, valued at $13,884,181.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

