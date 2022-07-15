Advisor Partners LLC Trims Stock Position in Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO)

Advisor Partners LLC cut its position in shares of Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO – Get Rating) (TSE:IMO) by 8.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,342 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 917 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in Imperial Oil were worth $451,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IMO. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its stake in shares of Imperial Oil by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 1,865,344 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $67,339,000 after acquiring an additional 71,949 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Imperial Oil by 49.6% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,350,130 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $48,729,000 after acquiring an additional 447,480 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in shares of Imperial Oil by 56.5% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 647,108 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $29,521,000 after acquiring an additional 233,553 shares during the period. Guinness Asset Management LTD raised its stake in shares of Imperial Oil by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 509,159 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $24,722,000 after acquiring an additional 101,693 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Imperial Oil by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 358,066 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $12,905,000 after purchasing an additional 13,440 shares in the last quarter. 20.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Imperial Oil from C$72.00 to C$80.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Imperial Oil from C$66.00 to C$78.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Imperial Oil from C$65.00 to C$72.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Imperial Oil from C$80.00 to C$93.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Imperial Oil from C$65.00 to C$70.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Imperial Oil currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.00.

IMO stock opened at $40.62 on Friday. Imperial Oil Limited has a 12 month low of $23.94 and a 12 month high of $57.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO – Get Rating) (TSE:IMO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The energy company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.03. Imperial Oil had a net margin of 1.81% and a return on equity of 8.06%. The firm had revenue of $10.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Imperial Oil Limited will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd were given a $0.2648 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. Imperial Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 166.16%.

Imperial Oil Limited engages in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical segments. The Upstream segment explores for, and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2021, this segment had 386 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

