agilon health (NYSE:AGL) Price Target Increased to $33.00 by Analysts at Truist Financial

agilon health (NYSE:AGL – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Truist Financial from $30.00 to $33.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

AGL has been the subject of several other reports. Guggenheim reduced their price target on agilon health from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on agilon health from $30.00 to $26.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on agilon health from $25.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on agilon health in a report on Friday, June 24th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, agilon health currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $33.50.

AGL opened at $25.99 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.94. The company has a market capitalization of $10.57 billion, a PE ratio of -25.48 and a beta of 1.82. agilon health has a 1 year low of $14.36 and a 1 year high of $39.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 2.67.

In other news, insider Veeral Desai sold 319,071 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $7,976,775.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 278,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,955,275. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider Benjamin Kornitzer sold 5,396 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.88, for a total value of $118,064.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,463.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 736,125 shares of company stock valued at $16,676,165 in the last three months. 3.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in agilon health in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. O Dell Group LLC acquired a new position in agilon health in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in agilon health by 772.7% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in agilon health by 899.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gleason Group Inc. acquired a new position in agilon health in the 1st quarter worth about $55,000. 96.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

agilon health, inc. offers healthcare services for seniors through primary care physicians in the communities of the United States. As of December 31, 2021, it served approximately 238,000 senior members, which included 186,300 medicare advantage members and 51,700 medicare fee-for-service beneficiaries.

