Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) (TSE:AD.UN) Sets New 1-Year Low at $15.81

Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) (TSE:AD.UN – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$15.81 and last traded at C$15.99, with a volume of 36535 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$16.10.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AD.UN. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) from C$21.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from C$25.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$17.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$18.46. The company has a market cap of C$712.88 million and a P/E ratio of 4.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.50, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 3.28.

Alaris Royalty Corp. is a private equity firm specializing in management buyouts, growth capital, lower & middle market, later stage, industry consolidation, growth capital, and mature investments. The firm does not invest in turnarounds and start-ups. It prefers to invest in the companies based in all industries except for those with a declining asset base, such as oil and gas resource companies, or any industry that carry the risk of obsolescence such as high tech and focuses on business services, professional services, information services, healthcare services, distribution & logistics, industrials, consumer products.

