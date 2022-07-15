Alliance Pharma (LON:APH) Earns “Buy” Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of Alliance Pharma (LON:APH – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 145 ($1.72) price target on the stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a GBX 130 ($1.55) price target on shares of Alliance Pharma in a research note on Thursday, March 24th.

Shares of APH stock opened at GBX 115.24 ($1.37) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.11, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market cap of £622.00 million and a PE ratio of 11,440.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 112.90 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 110.86. Alliance Pharma has a one year low of GBX 95.50 ($1.14) and a one year high of GBX 123 ($1.46).

Alliance Pharma plc operates as a pharmaceutical company in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, China, and the Americas. The company acquires, markets, and distributes consumer healthcare and prescription medicine products. It holds the marketing rights of approximately 80 consumer healthcare and prescription medicine products.

