Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) Shares Sold by Belpointe Asset Management LLC

Belpointe Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) by 12.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 33,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,937 shares during the quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $1,468,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ALLY. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in Ally Financial by 54.7% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 10,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 3,828 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 65.8% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 2,612 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 54,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,577,000 after acquiring an additional 1,318 shares during the last quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc acquired a new position in shares of Ally Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $282,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners raised its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 109.7% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. 94.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Jason E. Schugel sold 2,500 shares of Ally Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $112,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 82,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,711,420. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

ALLY stock opened at $33.14 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $37.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market cap of $10.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.41. Ally Financial Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.66 and a 52-week high of $56.28.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.10. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 21.56% and a net margin of 34.73%. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.09 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ally Financial Inc. will post 7.74 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ALLY shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Ally Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Ally Financial from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Ally Financial from $55.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on Ally Financial from $63.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Ally Financial from $57.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ally Financial has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.77.

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through four segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

