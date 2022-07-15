Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Bought by Tamar Securities LLC

Tamar Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,889 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for about 4.6% of Tamar Securities LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Tamar Securities LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $16,448,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. WESPAC Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the first quarter worth about $277,000. Callahan Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 0.9% in the first quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 11,591 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $32,374,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Perennial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 5.9% in the first quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC now owns 5,117 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $14,292,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 1.9% in the first quarter. Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc. now owns 4,967 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $13,873,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Lee Danner & Bass Inc. lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 1.5% in the first quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 9,091 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $25,391,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. 31.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,450.00 to $3,200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,630.00 to $3,180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,175.00 to $2,900.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Thirty-two investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Alphabet has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,267.38.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG opened at $2,228.80 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.47 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.16, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2,256.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2,532.64. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $2,044.16 and a 52 week high of $3,042.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 2.87.

Alphabet shares are scheduled to split before the market opens on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly issued shares will be issued to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $25.70 by ($1.08). The firm had revenue of $56.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.17 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 30.18%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $26.29 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 110.62 EPS for the current year.

In other Alphabet news, Director Lawrence Page sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,574.16, for a total transaction of $257,416.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,527,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,266,914,548.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv bought 255,647 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $34.65 per share, with a total value of $8,858,168.55. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 479,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,621,431.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 5,839 shares of company stock valued at $12,873,739. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

