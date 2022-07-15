Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Sold by Peregrine Capital Management LLC

Peregrine Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 26.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,918 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 6,327 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises approximately 1.2% of Peregrine Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Peregrine Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $50,045,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Callan Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 55.0% during the fourth quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 358 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $217,000. Lewis Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $619,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in Alphabet by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 20,705 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $59,911,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $275,000. Institutional investors own 31.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on GOOG shares. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,300.00 to $3,110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,450.00 to $3,200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $3,290.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Thirty-two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,267.38.

Shares of GOOG opened at $2,228.80 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.47 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $2,044.16 and a 12 month high of $3,042.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2,256.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2,532.64.

Alphabet shares are scheduled to split on the morning of Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly issued shares will be distributed to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $25.70 by ($1.08). The business had revenue of $56.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.17 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.18% and a net margin of 27.57%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $26.29 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 110.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 20 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,383.32, for a total transaction of $47,666.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,346,575.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Lawrence Page sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,574.16, for a total transaction of $257,416.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,527,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,266,914,548.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,839 shares of company stock valued at $12,873,739. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

