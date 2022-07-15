Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Stake Cut by Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC

Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,261 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 139 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for about 1.0% of Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,522,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GOOG. Seascape Capital Management lifted its stake in Alphabet by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Seascape Capital Management now owns 279 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $807,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC now owns 509 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,473,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. lifted its stake in Alphabet by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. now owns 166 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $480,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA lifted its stake in Alphabet by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA now owns 901 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,607,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coyle Financial Counsel LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Coyle Financial Counsel LLC now owns 310 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $897,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James cut their target price on Alphabet from $3,630.00 to $3,180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,150.00 to $2,900.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,175.00 to $2,900.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Thirty-two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,267.38.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG opened at $2,228.80 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $2,044.16 and a one year high of $3,042.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 trillion, a PE ratio of 20.16, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2,256.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2,532.64.

Alphabet’s stock is set to split on the morning of Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly issued shares will be distributed to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $25.70 by ($1.08). Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.18% and a net margin of 27.57%. The business had revenue of $56.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $26.29 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 110.62 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Lawrence Page sold 100 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,574.16, for a total transaction of $257,416.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,527,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,266,914,548.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 20 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,383.32, for a total value of $47,666.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,346,575.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,839 shares of company stock valued at $12,873,739 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

