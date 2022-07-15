American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT) Given “Sector Weight” Rating at KeyCorp

KeyCorp reissued their sector weight rating on shares of American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on American Assets Trust from $35.00 to $34.50 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on American Assets Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet cut American Assets Trust from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $35.75.

Get American Assets Trust alerts:

NYSE:AAT opened at $28.87 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 2.43. American Assets Trust has a one year low of $28.38 and a one year high of $40.83. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.76. The stock has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.14.

American Assets Trust ( NYSE:AAT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.01). American Assets Trust had a return on equity of 3.10% and a net margin of 9.57%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that American Assets Trust will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 8th. American Assets Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 200.00%.

In other American Assets Trust news, CEO Ernest S. Rady acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $35.21 per share, with a total value of $352,100.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,026,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,357,254.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ernest S. Rady acquired 9,614 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $35.37 per share, with a total value of $340,047.18. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,009,039 shares in the company, valued at $71,059,709.43. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 110,811 shares of company stock valued at $3,622,831 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 34.38% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC grew its holdings in American Assets Trust by 210.2% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 698 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in American Assets Trust by 97.6% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 727 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in American Assets Trust by 68.2% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,726 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in American Assets Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in American Assets Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $129,000. 94.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About American Assets Trust (Get Rating)

American Assets Trust, Inc is a full service, vertically integrated and self-administered real estate investment trust, or REIT, headquartered in San Diego, California. The company has over 50 years of experience in acquiring, improving, developing and managing premier office, retail, and residential properties throughout the United States in some of the nation's most dynamic, high-barrier-to-entry markets primarily in Southern California, Northern California, Oregon, Washington, Texas and Hawaii.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for American Assets Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Assets Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.