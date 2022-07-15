Anglo Pacific Group (OTCMKTS:AGPIF) Price Target Lowered to GBX 400 at Berenberg Bank

Anglo Pacific Group (OTCMKTS:AGPIF – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Berenberg Bank from GBX 450 ($5.35) to GBX 400 ($4.76) in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.
Separately, Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Anglo Pacific Group from GBX 225 ($2.68) to GBX 250 ($2.97) in a report on Thursday.
AGPIF opened at $1.86 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.93 and a 200 day moving average of $2.05. Anglo Pacific Group has a 12 month low of $1.60 and a 12 month high of $2.53.
Anglo Pacific Group plc operates as a natural resources royalty and streaming company. The company has royalties and investments in mining and exploration interests in cobalt, coking coal, iron ore, copper, vanadium, uranium, and gold primarily in Australia, North and South America, and Europe. Anglo Pacific Group plc was incorporated in 1967 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.
