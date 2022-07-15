Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Thursday morning.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on APOG. TheStreet upgraded Apogee Enterprises from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on Apogee Enterprises from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th.

Shares of APOG opened at $37.41 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Apogee Enterprises has a 1 year low of $33.88 and a 1 year high of $50.44. The stock has a market cap of $828.89 million, a P/E ratio of 54.22 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $40.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.36.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 11th. Apogee Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 127.54%.

In other news, insider Brent C. Jewell sold 1,313 shares of Apogee Enterprises stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.88, for a total transaction of $49,736.44. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 23,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $875,444.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Apogee Enterprises by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,868,027 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $136,117,000 after acquiring an additional 182,687 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its stake in Apogee Enterprises by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 957,661 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,111,000 after acquiring an additional 67,503 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Apogee Enterprises by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 364,212 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,285,000 after acquiring an additional 1,767 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Apogee Enterprises by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 349,592 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,592,000 after acquiring an additional 5,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 231,372 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,981,000 after purchasing an additional 4,755 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.52% of the company’s stock.

Apogee Enterprises, Inc designs and develops glass and metal products and services in the United States, Canada, and Brazil. The company operates in four segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical Technologies (LSO). The Architectural Framing Systems segment designs, engineers, fabricates, and finishes the aluminum frames used in customized aluminum and glass window; curtain wall; storefront; and entrance systems, such as the outside skin and entrances of commercial, institutional, and multi-family residential buildings.

