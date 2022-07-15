Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV Cuts Stock Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV cut its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 21.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,354 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 2,232 shares during the quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,146,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DIS. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,290,736,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 13,510,534 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,092,646,000 after buying an additional 2,707,126 shares in the last quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 75.7% in the fourth quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 5,430,761 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $841,171,000 after buying an additional 2,340,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 73,140,194 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $11,328,685,000 after buying an additional 1,200,863 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 82.2% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,400,299 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $371,782,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082,556 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Walt Disney stock opened at $91.84 on Friday. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $90.23 and a 52 week high of $187.58. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $126.53. The firm has a market cap of $167.21 billion, a PE ratio of 63.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The entertainment giant reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.11). Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 6.87%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on DIS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Walt Disney from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Barclays dropped their price target on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Walt Disney from $210.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Walt Disney from $216.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Walt Disney presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $163.16.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

