Aris Water Solutions (NYSE:ARIS) Rating Reiterated by Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Aris Water Solutions (NYSE:ARIS – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Evercore ISI currently has a $24.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Capital One Financial upgraded shares of Aris Water Solutions from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report on Friday, March 25th.

ARIS stock opened at $16.46 on Thursday. Aris Water Solutions has a 52 week low of $10.06 and a 52 week high of $22.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.28.

Aris Water Solutions ( NYSE:ARIS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $70.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.87 million.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th were issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%.

About Aris Water Solutions

Aris Water Solutions, Inc, an environmental infrastructure and solutions company, provides water handling and recycling solutions. The company's produced water handling business gathers, transports, unless recycled, and handles produced water generated from oil and natural gas production. Its water solutions business develops and operates recycling facilities to treat, store, and recycle produced water.

