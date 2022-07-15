AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) Shares Acquired by Valeo Financial Advisors LLC

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) by 9.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,634 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 928 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $705,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AZN. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,448,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 8,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,000 after buying an additional 624 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 43,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,537,000 after buying an additional 960 shares during the period. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC raised its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC now owns 5,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 776 shares during the period. Finally, Scharf Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Scharf Investments LLC now owns 1,081,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,021,000 after buying an additional 115,951 shares during the period. 20.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AstraZeneca alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ AZN opened at $65.08 on Friday. AstraZeneca PLC has a 52-week low of $53.63 and a 52-week high of $71.70. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $64.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $201.67 billion, a PE ratio of -203.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.44.

AstraZeneca ( NASDAQ:AZN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.09. AstraZeneca had a positive return on equity of 25.35% and a negative net margin of 2.56%. The company had revenue of $11.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.96 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AstraZeneca PLC will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on AstraZeneca from £100 ($118.93) to £120 ($142.72) in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Citigroup upped their price target on AstraZeneca from £105 ($124.88) to £130 ($154.61) in a report on Tuesday. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Danske began coverage on AstraZeneca in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group cut AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $8,840.50.

AstraZeneca Company Profile (Get Rating)

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of prescription medicines. Its marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, and Xigduo/Xigduo XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tudorza/Eklira/Bretaris for respiratory and immunology; and Andexxa/Ondexxya, Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.