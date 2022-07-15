Athlon Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SWET) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Athlon Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SWET – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 118,400 shares, an increase of 2,134.0% from the June 15th total of 5,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 51,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Athlon Acquisition by 414.4% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 806,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,891,000 after acquiring an additional 650,000 shares in the last quarter. Spartan Fund Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Athlon Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,701,000. Sculptor Capital LP increased its holdings in shares of Athlon Acquisition by 21.7% during the first quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 622,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,083,000 after acquiring an additional 111,009 shares in the last quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Athlon Acquisition by 6.0% during the first quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. now owns 636,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,222,000 after buying an additional 36,233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Saba Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Athlon Acquisition by 1.5% during the first quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 857,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,386,000 after buying an additional 12,868 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.41% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SWET opened at $9.86 on Friday. Athlon Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.60 and a 52 week high of $9.87. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.79.

Athlon Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

