Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Has $1.35 Million Position in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. cut its holdings in shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 47,409 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,297 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in PPL were worth $1,352,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PPL. Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PPL during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PPL during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PPL during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PPL during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new position in shares of PPL during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. 65.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PPL stock opened at $27.12 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. PPL Co. has a twelve month low of $24.98 and a twelve month high of $30.72. The company has a market cap of $19.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.91 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.39.

PPL ( NYSE:PPL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. PPL had a return on equity of 6.25% and a net margin of 10.43%. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. PPL’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that PPL Co. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 21st were given a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 17th. This is an increase from PPL’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. PPL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 105.88%.

A number of research analysts have commented on PPL shares. StockNews.com raised PPL from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on PPL in a report on Monday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on PPL from $33.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Argus lowered PPL from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised PPL from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.89.

In other PPL news, insider Stephanie R. Raymond sold 3,374 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.45, for a total value of $102,738.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,182 shares in the company, valued at $705,891.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments: Kentucky Regulated and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 429,000 electric and 333,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 538,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in five counties in southwestern Virginia.

