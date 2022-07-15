Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Sells 1,550 Shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 19,511 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,550 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $1,158,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Fastenal by 7.8% during the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 14,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $876,000 after buying an additional 1,068 shares during the last quarter. Suncoast Equity Management grew its stake in Fastenal by 176.7% in the first quarter. Suncoast Equity Management now owns 8,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 5,655 shares in the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP grew its stake in Fastenal by 487.3% in the first quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 38,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,289,000 after purchasing an additional 32,131 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in Fastenal by 8.5% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 53,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,170,000 after purchasing an additional 4,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in Fastenal by 66.1% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 13,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $773,000 after purchasing an additional 5,174 shares in the last quarter. 77.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FAST. StockNews.com cut Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird cut Fastenal from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Fastenal from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Fastenal from $48.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on Fastenal from $62.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.67.

Shares of FAST opened at $47.34 on Friday. Fastenal has a 12 month low of $45.68 and a 12 month high of $64.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $51.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.77. The company has a current ratio of 4.07, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market cap of $27.25 billion, a PE ratio of 27.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.27.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 13th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.50. Fastenal had a return on equity of 32.72% and a net margin of 15.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Fastenal will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 26th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.52%.

In other news, Director Michael J. Ancius bought 1,000 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $51.00 per share, for a total transaction of $51,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 27,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,406,937. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael J. Ancius bought 678 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $49.18 per share, with a total value of $33,344.04. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 28,265 shares in the company, valued at $1,390,072.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 2,913 shares of company stock valued at $146,107. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

