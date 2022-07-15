Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) Shares Sold by Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors cut its stake in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) by 23.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,303 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 60.2% in the 1st quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 346 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 86.6% in the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 6,524 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,413,000 after acquiring an additional 3,028 shares during the last quarter. Girard Partners LTD. increased its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 3,835 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $667,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 122.3% during the 1st quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 101,664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,687,000 after purchasing an additional 55,934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 28,143 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,896,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. 88.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:AVY opened at $164.03 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.79, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $167.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $178.36. Avery Dennison Co. has a 12-month low of $151.62 and a 12-month high of $229.24.

Avery Dennison ( NYSE:AVY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 40.50% and a net margin of 8.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.40 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Avery Dennison Co. will post 9.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st were paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st. This is an increase from Avery Dennison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. Avery Dennison’s payout ratio is 34.36%.

AVY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on Avery Dennison from $209.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. UBS Group cut their target price on Avery Dennison from $195.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com started coverage on Avery Dennison in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Avery Dennison from $195.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Avery Dennison from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $215.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $208.00.

Avery Dennison Corporation manufactures and markets pressure-sensitive materials and products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

