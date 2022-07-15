Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an underweight rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on AVT. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Avnet from $45.00 to $41.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 8th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Avnet from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Avnet from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Avnet currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $47.00.

Avnet stock opened at $43.03 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.13, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.28. Avnet has a fifty-two week low of $35.71 and a fifty-two week high of $50.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $45.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 2.02.

Avnet ( NASDAQ:AVT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.64. Avnet had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 2.29%. The business had revenue of $6.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Avnet will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th were issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 7th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. Avnet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.66%.

In other Avnet news, Director William H. Schumann sold 3,856 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.20, for a total transaction of $174,291.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Avnet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in Avnet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Avnet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in Avnet by 168.7% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 986 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Avnet by 163.8% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares during the period. 96.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Avnet Company Profile (Get Rating)

Avnet, Inc, a technology solutions company, markets, sells, and distributes electronic components. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets, sells, and distributes semiconductors; interconnect, passive, and electromechanical devices; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

