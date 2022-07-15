Banco de Sabadell, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BNDSF) Short Interest Up 2,237.6% in June

Banco de Sabadell, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BNDSF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,496,000 shares, a growth of 2,237.6% from the June 15th total of 449,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 134,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 78.1 days.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BNDSF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Banco de Sabadell from €0.90 ($0.90) to €0.95 ($0.95) in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Oddo Bhf cut Banco de Sabadell from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a €0.73 ($0.73) target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, March 25th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Banco de Sabadell from €1.15 ($1.15) to €1.05 ($1.05) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Banco de Sabadell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Banco de Sabadell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $0.91.

Shares of BNDSF stock opened at $0.84 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.81. Banco de Sabadell has a 12 month low of $0.59 and a 12 month high of $1.09.

Banco de Sabadell, SA provides banking products and services to personal, business, and private customers in Spain and internationally. The company offers retail banking products, such as current and savings accounts, personal loans, cards, and mortgages. It also provides financial products and services to large and medium enterprises, SMEs, shops and self-employed workers, private individuals, and professionals; and consumer finance, asset management, and bancassurance services.

