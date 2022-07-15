Banco Santander (Brasil) (NYSE:BSBR) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. (NYSE:BSBR – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 70,028 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 1,207,022 shares.The stock last traded at $5.09 and had previously closed at $5.09.

Several research firms have recently commented on BSBR. TheStreet downgraded Banco Santander (Brasil) from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com began coverage on Banco Santander (Brasil) in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.00.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.35. The firm has a market cap of $18.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.30, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.05.

The firm also recently declared a Variable dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, April 25th were paid a $0.0352 dividend. This represents a yield of 5.55%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 22nd. Banco Santander (Brasil)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.50%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BSBR. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Banco Santander (Brasil) in the 4th quarter valued at $312,000. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda increased its position in Banco Santander (Brasil) by 133,874.7% during the 4th quarter. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda now owns 301,443 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,619,000 after buying an additional 301,218 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Banco Santander (Brasil) by 42.1% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,286 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,861 shares during the period. Smith Group Asset Management LLC increased its position in Banco Santander (Brasil) by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Smith Group Asset Management LLC now owns 99,920 shares of the bank’s stock worth $537,000 after buying an additional 6,140 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Banco Santander (Brasil) by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 30,449 shares of the bank’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 3,809 shares during the period.

About Banco Santander (Brasil) (NYSE:BSBR)

Banco Santander (Brasil) SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to individuals, small and medium enterprises, and corporate customers in Brazil and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Global Wholesale Banking. It offers deposits and other bank funding instruments; debit and credit cards; digital prepaid solutions; payment platform; loyalty programs; employee benefit vouchers; payroll loans; digital lending and online debt renegotiation services; mortgages; home equity financing products; consumer credit; and local loans, commercial and trade finance, guarantees, structured loans, and cash management and funding solutions, as well as on-lending transfer services.

