Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $73.40

The Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS – Get Rating) (NYSE:BNS)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$73.40 and last traded at C$73.71, with a volume of 485432 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$74.95.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on BNS shares. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$86.00 to C$88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$88.00 to C$90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$96.00 to C$84.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$93.00 to C$94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Fundamental Research downgraded shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$84.50 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$89.81.

The stock has a market cap of C$85.57 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.68. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$80.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$86.62.

Bank of Nova Scotia ( TSE:BNS Get Rating ) (NYSE:BNS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 25th. The bank reported C$2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.96 by C$0.22. The company had revenue of C$7.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$7.78 billion. On average, analysts forecast that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 8.7799995 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. This is a positive change from Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 4th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.75%. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio is 46.00%.

About Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS)

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets.

