Barclays Raises Coca-Cola HBC (LON:CCH) Price Target to GBX 2,000

Coca-Cola HBC (LON:CCH – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Barclays from GBX 1,900 ($22.60) to GBX 2,000 ($23.79) in a research report released on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on CCH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating and issued a GBX 1,900 ($22.60) price target on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 2,000 ($23.79) price objective on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola HBC from GBX 2,475 ($29.44) to GBX 2,525 ($30.03) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola HBC has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 2,025 ($24.08).

Coca-Cola HBC stock opened at GBX 1,907 ($22.68) on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,765.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,939.06. Coca-Cola HBC has a 1-year low of GBX 1,403.50 ($16.69) and a 1-year high of GBX 2,809.60 ($33.42). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.24, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of £6.99 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,501.97.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 7th will be issued a dividend of €0.71 ($0.71) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 7th. This is a positive change from Coca-Cola HBC’s previous dividend of $0.64. This represents a yield of 3.56%. Coca-Cola HBC’s dividend payout ratio is 50.39%.

In other Coca-Cola HBC news, insider Zoran Bogdanovic bought 227 shares of Coca-Cola HBC stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,799 ($21.40) per share, for a total transaction of £4,083.73 ($4,856.96). Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 2,604 shares of company stock worth $4,213,934.

Coca-Cola HBC AG engages in the production, distribution, and sale of non-alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages worldwide. The company offers sparkling soft drinks, hydration drinks, juices, ready-to-drink tea, energy drinks, coffee, water, plant-based drinks, premium spirits and flavored alcoholic beverages, and snacks.

