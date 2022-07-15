Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors Acquires 134 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors raised its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 14.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,088 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $233,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of UPS. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,399,135,000. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 107.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,925,181 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,484,343,000 after acquiring an additional 3,584,871 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 28.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,161,820 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $677,704,000 after acquiring an additional 697,955 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 33,421.8% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 633,448 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $135,775,000 after acquiring an additional 635,349 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,069,824 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $872,326,000 after acquiring an additional 495,211 shares during the period. 57.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays set a $220.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Monday, June 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of United Parcel Service from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $202.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $275.00 to $250.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $218.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $222.58.

UPS opened at $178.28 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $155.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.55, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $179.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $196.87. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a twelve month low of $165.34 and a twelve month high of $233.72.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $3.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by $0.18. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 10.90% and a return on equity of 82.94%. The company had revenue of $24.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.80 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.77 earnings per share. United Parcel Service’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were given a $1.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.63%.

About United Parcel Service (Get Rating)

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.