Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors Acquires 161 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV)

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV – Get Rating) by 10.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,633 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $246,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOOV. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000.

Shares of VOOV opened at $131.19 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $137.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $145.09. Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $128.39 and a 52 week high of $155.00.

