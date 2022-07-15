Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors Acquires 183 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors increased its holdings in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 14.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,486 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ holdings in American Express were worth $278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXP. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in American Express by 99.5% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 401 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Hudock Inc. lifted its stake in American Express by 635.7% in the 4th quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 1,523 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 1,316 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its stake in American Express by 29.0% in the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 2,447 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC lifted its stake in American Express by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 1,978 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marino Stram & Associates LLC lifted its stake in American Express by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 1,957 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on American Express from $202.00 to $163.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Robert W. Baird raised American Express from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, June 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on American Express from $220.00 to $201.00 in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on American Express from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on American Express from $215.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $184.12.

Shares of AXP stock opened at $136.48 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. American Express has a twelve month low of $134.12 and a twelve month high of $199.55. The company has a market cap of $102.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $152.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $170.41.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.30. American Express had a return on equity of 33.35% and a net margin of 17.49%. The business had revenue of $11.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.74 EPS. American Express’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that American Express will post 9.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.84%.

In other American Express news, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 48,160 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.38, for a total value of $8,590,780.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,285 shares in the company, valued at $5,580,618.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Theodore Leonsis sold 4,005 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.63, for a total value of $667,353.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

