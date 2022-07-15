Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors Acquires 387 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors grew its holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 23.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,057 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ holdings in Applied Materials were worth $271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bristlecone Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the fourth quarter worth $236,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 14,348 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $2,258,000 after acquiring an additional 870 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 56,857 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $8,947,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 1,538.5% in the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 213 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 58,324 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $9,177,000 after acquiring an additional 1,684 shares during the period. 77.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ AMAT opened at $91.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.22, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $101.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $122.61. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.67 and a 52-week high of $167.06.

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $6.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.35 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 27.20% and a return on equity of 57.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.63 EPS. Analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 25th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 24th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 13.87%.

AMAT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Applied Materials from $160.00 to $133.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Barclays lowered their target price on Applied Materials from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Applied Materials from $180.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com downgraded Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on Applied Materials from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.27.

In other Applied Materials news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.30, for a total transaction of $1,294,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 93,169 shares in the company, valued at $8,040,484.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

