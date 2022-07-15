Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors Acquires New Holdings in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,774 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Waste Connections by 49.0% in the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 365 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Waste Connections in the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Waste Connections in the first quarter worth about $63,000. Covea Finance acquired a new stake in Waste Connections in the fourth quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Concorde Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Waste Connections in the fourth quarter worth about $68,000. 84.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Waste Connections alerts:

Shares of NYSE:WCN opened at $124.22 on Friday. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 52-week low of $113.50 and a 52-week high of $145.62. The stock has a market cap of $31.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.70, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $124.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $128.75.

Waste Connections ( NYSE:WCN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 12.72% and a net margin of 9.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 18th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is a boost from Waste Connections’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 17th. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.55%.

WCN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price target on Waste Connections from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Waste Connections in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Scotiabank cut Waste Connections from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Waste Connections from $150.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.75.

Waste Connections Company Profile (Get Rating)

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WCN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Connections Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Connections and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.