Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors Buys 1,104 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 32.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,548 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ holdings in Truist Financial were worth $258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Calamos Advisors LLC increased its stake in Truist Financial by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 292,818 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $17,144,000 after acquiring an additional 6,295 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 132,881 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,780,000 after buying an additional 19,705 shares during the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 75.3% during the first quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 761 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 142,828 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $8,363,000 after buying an additional 11,012 shares during the last quarter. 72.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Truist Financial news, Director Steven C. Voorhees acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $49.82 per share, for a total transaction of $996,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 60,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,032,692.86. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Truist Financial stock opened at $45.20 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $47.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $60.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.14. Truist Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $44.68 and a twelve month high of $68.95.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.48 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 27.89%. Truist Financial’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.25%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.86%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on TFC shares. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Truist Financial from $69.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Truist Financial from $63.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America cut Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com lowered Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Truist Financial from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.04.

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

