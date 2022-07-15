Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors Buys 209 Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,025 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IJS. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Acima Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $67,000.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF stock opened at $87.26 on Friday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $85.75 and a 1-year high of $111.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $92.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.40.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

