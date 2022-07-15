Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors Buys 433 Shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE)

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE – Get Rating) by 12.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 433 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF were worth $276,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bremer Bank National Association raised its stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. Bremer Bank National Association now owns 12,826 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $884,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 8,010 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 2.6% in the first quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 9,195 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $633,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 5,366 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GFS Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. GFS Advisors LLC now owns 13,140 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $931,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of KRE opened at $56.83 on Friday. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a 1-year low of $56.09 and a 1-year high of $78.81. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $60.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.15.

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

