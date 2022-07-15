Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors Buys Shares of 5,340 Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP)

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP – Get Rating) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 5,340 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MMP. Edge Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Magellan Midstream Partners by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 8,490 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Magellan Midstream Partners by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,201 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the period. Insight Folios Inc lifted its position in Magellan Midstream Partners by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 107,108 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,974,000 after purchasing an additional 3,301 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Magellan Midstream Partners by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 10,739 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares during the period. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Magellan Midstream Partners by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 60,424 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,806,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Magellan Midstream Partners in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised Magellan Midstream Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $54.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Magellan Midstream Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $55.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Magellan Midstream Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $52.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Magellan Midstream Partners currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.09.

NYSE MMP opened at $48.44 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.93. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a 52-week low of $43.58 and a 52-week high of $53.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market cap of $10.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.37 and a beta of 0.95.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The pipeline company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.03. Magellan Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 51.92% and a net margin of 33.36%. The business had revenue of $631.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $704.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. Magellan Midstream Partners’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 4.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were paid a dividend of $1.0375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 29th. This represents a $4.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.57%. Magellan Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 97.42%.

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of refined petroleum products and crude oil in the United States. It operates through Refined Products and Crude Oil segments. The company operates refined products pipeline that transports gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, kerosene, and heating oil to wholesalers, retailers, traders, railroads, airlines, and regional farm cooperatives; and to end markets, including retail gasoline stations, truck stops, farm cooperatives, railroad fueling depots, military bases, and commercial airports.

