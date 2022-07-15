Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors Buys Shares of 888 Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG)

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,210,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,889,000 after acquiring an additional 404,976 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4,886.1% in the first quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 576,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,103,000 after acquiring an additional 565,126 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 560,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,192,000 after acquiring an additional 23,183 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 293,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,527,000 after acquiring an additional 6,266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GM Advisory Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. now owns 190,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,610,000 after acquiring an additional 3,307 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VOOG opened at $221.09 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $225.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $253.96. Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $208.10 and a fifty-two week high of $306.64.

